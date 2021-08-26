Changing winds should help clear out some smoke to finish the work-week -Briana

Air Quality Alert for the Yakima Valley until noon on Friday.

by Briana Bermensolo

Gusty winds from the southwest are helping to mush some of the smoke out of the Tri-Cities. Yakima will deal with another smoky day, with breezy conditions to finish the week. Highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Winds will be the strongest in the Columbia River Gorge 25-30 mph and in the Kittitas Valley 20-25 mph. More cool temperatures heading into the weekend upper 70s to low 80s. Low-mid 80s looking ahead to one of the last unofficial weekends of summer.

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY…

LOCATIONS: Including the cities of Grandview, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Granger, Mabton, Selah, Wapato, White Swan, Zillah, Naches, and Cliffdell.

WHEN: Until 12pm Friday

The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert for Yakima County through Monday morning due to a risk of wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires. Burning restrictions are in effect. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes…runny nose…aggravate heart and lung diseases…and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.