Charter College graduates over 400 students from Eastern Washington with virtual ceremony

Jason Valentine by Jason Valentine

On Friday, Charter College hosted it first regional graduation for students from Eastern Washington. The campuses included were East Wenatchee, Pasco and Yakima.

The regional campus President, Mellinda Renteria welcomed and congratulated the students over a ceremony over Youtube Live. “We are very proud of all of our graduates and the hard work that led them here today,” said Renteria. “There is nothing more important to us than the success of our students, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of them.”

For a list of local graduates, click here. Below is the recording of their YouTube virtual graduation.