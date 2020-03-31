Chase hits 129 mph before driver ditches car in Kennewick, troopers say

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A driver led troopers on a high-speed chase Tuesday that reached 129 miles per hour abandoning his car in Kennewick Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers attempted to pull over the driver just after 10 a.m. for going 116 mph on I-182 near Road 100 in Pasco. The driver sped away, crossing the bridge over the Columbia River into Richland and heading eastbound on I-82 toward Oregon.

According to Trooper Chris Thorson, the State Patrol deployed three spike strips between exit 102 and 114. The driver drove around two of the spike strips, hitting 129 mph along the way, but the third spike strip punctured one of his tires, causing it to loose some air.

The driver then took exit 114 to get on State Route 397 before taking a left on Olympia Street to go toward Kennewick. When the driver got to Olympia and 27th Avenue, where there were many cars and pedestrians, troopers terminated the chase in the interest of public safety, Thorson said.

The driver abandoned the car at Fourth and Rainier and took off on foot. The car he was driving is an Acura registered to 34-year-old Eduardo Felix.

Thorson said he believes Felix was the driver involved in the chase. He has felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

The Kennewick Police Department assisted troopers by using a K-9 unit to track him down, but they were not successful.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should notify authorities by calling dispatch at 509-628-0333.

