Chasing History: Zags adjust to life inside the NCAA Tournament bubble
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are officially in “the bubble” and head coach Mark Few said they are keeping occupied ahead of Saturday’s game.
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team arrived in Indianapolis earlier this week and could remain there through the entirety of the tournament. So, how are they keeping busy in their downtime?
Beyond practices, Few said the team will be engaging in bonding activities, something he said they focus on throughout the year. He did mention Catan is popular with Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi and the two were in a competitive game with one of their trainers Tuesday night.
Adjusting to life in the bubble is surely unlike anything the team has done before, but the Zags, as did all of the other teams in the tournament, cleared testing protocols Wednesday morning. Few said he looks forward to having people in the stands and acknowledged the Zags’ loyal fans who have helped motivate the team, despite not being able to watch them in person this year.
The Zags will play the winner of the Appalachian State/Norfolk State game on Saturday at 6:20 PST.
