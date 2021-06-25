Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

The Associated Press by The Associated Press

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, accompanied by defense attorney Eric Nelson, addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

POOL In this image taken from video, Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd speaks Friday, June 25, 2021, during victim impact statements as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin was being sentenced Friday on a second-degree murder charge in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

POOL In this screen grab from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is seen during victim impact statements as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison in the death of George Floyd.

POOL In this image taken from video, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, becomes emotional during victim impact statements as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.

POOL In this image taken from video, Brandon Williams, cousin of George Floyd, speaks during victim impact statements as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.



POOL In this image taken from video, Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd is seen Friday, June 25, 2021, during victim impact statements as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin was being sentenced Friday on a second-degree murder charge in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Christian Monterrosa Reverend Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump hold a prayer with members of George Floyd's family outside of the Hennepin County Government Center for the sentencing of former police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday, June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis. Chauvin is set to learn his fate as a Minnesota judge sentences him for murder in the death of George Floyd.

Christian Monterrosa Attorney Ben Crump walks into the Hennepin County Government Center for the sentencing of former police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday, June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis. Chauvin is set to learn his fate as a Minnesota judge sentences him for murder in the death of George Floyd.

POOL In this screen grab from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin mother Carolyn Pawlenty is seen during victim impact statements as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over sentencing, Friday, June 25, 202 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison in the death of George Floyd.

POOL In this image taken from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Prosecutor Matthew Frank speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.



POOL In this screen grab from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is seen during victim impact statements as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison in the death of George Floyd.

Julio Cortez Supporters gather next to the spot where George Floyd was killed, during the sentencing hearing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd's murder, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Friday following his murder and manslaughter convictions in the death of George Floyd. .

Julio Cortez FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death, in Minneapolis. Floyd's family members — including his brothers Philonise and Terrence and Williams — will give statements in court Friday, June 25 before Chauvin is sentenced.

POOL FILE - In this May 25, 2020, file photo, from police body camera video former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin stands outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020, with a crowd of onlookers behind him.Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Friday, June 25, 2021, following his murder and manslaughter convictions in the death of George Floyd. Floyd's death, filmed by a teenage bystander as Chauvin pinned Floyd to the pavement for about 9 and a half minutes and ignored Floyd's "I can't breathe" cries until he eventually grew still, reignited a movement against racial injustice that swiftly spread around the world and continues to reverberate.

An attorney for George Floyd's family says family members are feeling anxious as they wait to hear the sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.



POOL In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill speaks to the jury after the state and the defense rest their case, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

The prosecution in the Derek Chauvin trial recalled Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and critical care expert to knock down a defense theory that carbon monoxide poisoning from a squad car's exhaust might have contributed to George Floyd's death.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, as the kids took a field trip to the memorial, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.





































MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations.

The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested.

With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former police Officer Derek Chauvin broke his long courtroom silence Friday as he faced sentencing for the murder of George Floyd, offering condolences to Floyd’s family and saying he hopes more information coming out will give them “some peace of mind.”

Chauvin, who did not testify at his trial, removed his COVID-19 and turned toward the Floyd family, speaking only briefly because of what he called “some additional legal matters at hand” — an apparent reference to the federal civil rights trial he still faces.

“But very briefly, though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some some peace of mind,” he said, without elaborating.

Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson called Floyd’s death “tragic,” and that Chauvin”s “brain is littered with what-ifs” from the day: “What if I just did not agree to go in that day? What if things had gone differently? What if I never responded to that call? What if what if what if?”

Floyd’s family members took the stand and expressed sorrow about his death. They asked for the maximum penalty.

“We don’t want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We’ve been through that already,” said a tearful Terrence Floyd, one of Floyd’s brothers.

Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, took the stand to plead for mercy for son, saying his reputation has been unfairly reduced to that of “an aggressive, heartless and uncaring person” and a racist.

“I can tell you that is far from the truth,” she told the judge. “I want this court to know that none of these things are true and that my son is a good man.” She added: “Derek, I want you to know I have always believed in your innocence, and I will never waver from that.”

“I will be here for you when you come home,” she said.

The concrete barricades, razor wire and National Guard patrols at the courthouse during Chauvin’s three-week trial in the spring were gone Friday, reflecting an easing of tensions since the verdict in April. Still, there was recognition that the sentencing was another major step forward for Minneapolis since Floyd died on May 25, 2020.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.