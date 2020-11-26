Chefsgiving receives overwhelming amount of donations

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – While Thanksgiving might look very different for most Americans this year, for Chef Chris Nokes, it’s mostly the same situation.

“It is amazing,” he said.

Besides the overwhelming amount of donations given to Chefsgiving from the community.

READ MORE: Tri-Cities chefs team up to cook free Thanksgiving meals

“This year I actually had to tell people to stop bringing us food; we had so much food donated,” he said.

Nokes, the owner of Hot Mess Burgers and Fries, said several local businesses stepped in to help as well. He said, The Village Bistro provided produce, Western Restaurant Supply helped with containers and Spare Time Lanes was able to get 800 bottles of Coca Cola.

“All these places that have recently shut down, have actually been some of the biggest ones to give us big donations and I really think that speaks to what our community is about,” he said.

RELATED: What to expect if you’re travelling out of Tri-Cities for Thanksgiving

This year, Chefsgiving will be a drive-through in the Flag Plaza in Historic Downtown Kennewick. The event lasts from 11 AM to 2 PM. Chef Nokes said there are no parameters or costs, just bring an empty stomach.

“If you can’t afford Thanksgiving meal come and get a meal. If you had thanksgiving plans that wound up being cancelled and you don’t have the energy to cook for a couple of you, come get some meals. If you burned the turkey, come and get a meal, and, if you’ve been in the house for nine months with your kids, who you know are just gonna want rolls and chicken nuggets and you can’t muster the energy to cook everything else, come and get some meals. This is our gift to a community who’s kept us afloat this whole year,” he said.

For more information, visit their website.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.