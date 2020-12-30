Chelan Co. deputies respond to bomb threat in Leavenworth

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Monica Petruzzelli

UPDATE (2:00 a.m Wednesday) – According to Chelan County Emergency Management, the area has been determined to be “all clear” as of about 2:30 a.m.

All evacuations and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted, they reported on Facebook.

The local sheriff’s office said that it is now safe to travel through Leavenworth and Highway 2 is back open.

12/30 2:25AM Update: The areas of downtown Leavenworth have been searched and cleared by the WSP Bomb Team and the FBI… Posted by Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

PREVIOUSLY:

CHELAN CO., Wash. — Authorities are responding to reports of a bomb threat in downtown Leavenworth on Tuesday.

Cascade Medical Center is currently under lockdown and downtown is being evacuated, according to Chelan County Emergency Management. Everyone else in the area should shelter in place, the City of Chelan said in an update.

Deputies first responded to reports of the bomb in a garbage can on the 800 block of Front Street in downtown. The Bomb Squad is on its way from Moses Lake to investigate. In the meantime, deputies are working to trace the phone the threat was made from.

As of Tuesday evening, seven Chelan Co. deputies and at least three Washington State Patrol troopers were on scene.

“While Cascade Medical’s Emergency Department is still open to see emergent cases, our staff are sheltering in place with lockdown procedures engaged,” the hospital said in a post to Facebook. “Thanks to all our area emergency personnel courageously working to secure the area.”

State Route 2 between Icicle Road and East Leavenworth Road is currently closed. People are being asked to avoid the area.

#BREAKING: Chelan County deputies have reported a bomb threat in downtown Leavenworth. Evacuations are in place and the hospital is on lockdown. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Krn5g6tLYi — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) December 30, 2020