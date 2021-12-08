UPDATE: Unfounded threats against Richland’s Chief Joseph Middle School stem from student being teased

by Neil Fischer

UPDATE on 12/8/21 at 1:00 p.m.: Richland Police took to social media, offering further details about the miscommunication that was believed to be a threat against Chief Joseph Middle School.

RPD officers believe that the 9-1-1 call was placed after someone overheard a student calling his Dad, who is believed to currently reside in California after he was being teased by other students.

Richland PD officers spoke to the student and his father, who they say were cooperative. They do not believe there was ever a credible threat against the school. However, additional police presence will remain at the Middle School on Wednesday.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland is open Wednesday after officials informed parents Tuesday night of an apparent threat towards the school.

A post on Facebook Tuesday night from Chief Joseph Middle School informed parents that the Richland Police Department was investigating a threat made towards the school.

The statement from the school says:

We are aware of a possible threat towards Chief Joseph MS. The person has been identified and the Richland Police Department is investigating…

After further investigation, the Richland Police Department found no credible threat to students, staff, and school, according to a post by the school on Facebook.

Chief Joseph Middle School says school will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday.

Chief Joseph Middle School has an alert on their website that says:

The school has been determined to be safe by law enforcement and school will operate on the normal schedule for Wednesday, December 8.

