Child hit while walking to school in Kennewick is expected to be OK

by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A child was hit and injured Friday morning while crossing a Kennewick street on the way to school, police say.

People called 911 around 8:30 a.m. to say that a driver had hit a child walking to school in the intersection of S Edison St. and W 4th Ave.

The Kennewick Police Department and Kennewick Fire Department went to the scene to help the boy. Officers began an investigation.

The child, they say, was using the crosswalk at the intersection. The driver was making a left-hand turn and “did not see the child,” according to police.

The driver ran into the student. An ambulance took the child to the hospital, where they were “admitted for non-life threatening injuries.”

Police contacted the child’s parent, saying the young student was hit while crossing a street on the way to school. The parent went to the hospital and is by the child’s side, police say.

KPD says it is still investigating this case. The preliminary information provided regarding the investigation notes no arrest and no one in custody in the case.

“If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333,” said Lieutenant Jason Kiel; reference Case Number 21-38128.

