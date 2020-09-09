1-year-old child killed as family tries to flee Cold Springs Fire, parents severely burned

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Jake, Jamie and Uriel Hyland, photo from GoFundMe

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — A 1-year-old child was killed as her family tried to flee from the Cold Springs Fire.

Jake, Jamie and Uriel Hyland were reportedly visiting their property in Okanogan over the weekend when the fire started.

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, they tried to get away from the fire in their truck, but had to run to escape the flames.

The Hylands were found by a Colville Tribal boat along the river early Wednesday morning, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. Uriel had passed away when rescuers got to the family.

They were brought to Bridgeport State Park then taken by ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital. Jake and Jamie were flown to Harborview in Seattle for third-degree burns.

The Sheriff’s Office said they suffered burns to their hands and legs.

The Cold Springs Fire has burned more than 254 square miles between Mansfield and Omak.

