Child playing with lighter starts house fire in Burbank

BURBANK, Wash. – A Burbank home is destroyed after firefighters say a child playing with a lighter started the fire.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, firefighters got a call about a fire at 232 Ringhoff Rd. They got to the home and everyone had evacuated – two children, their mother and grandmother.

The grandmother had minor burns and was sent to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

According to Walla Walla Fire District #5 Fire Chief Mike Wickstrom, the fire was contained to a bedroom and the attic. Heavy smoke damage was everywhere in the home because all the doors were open.

At that point, it was a total loss aside from some clothes and personal items.

About five hours later, the fire ignited again. Flames were through the roof and most of the attic was on fire.

“Fire crews pulled as much ceiling as possible to extinguish but the roof started to fall on the crews and we pulled everyone out for safety,” Wickstrom said. “This decision made it more difficult because all soffit areas had to be removed from around the home to access the rest of the hidden fire.”

About an hour and a half later, the fire was put out. Investigators determined the fire started with a child playing with a lighter.

Burbank community members are collecting clothing and other necessities for the family. Red Cross is helping out, too.

