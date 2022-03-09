Child pornographer from Yakima sentenced to 22 years in federal prison

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 34-year-old man who attempted to produce pornographic content of children will spend 22 years behind bars and 20 more years under federal supervision.

According to an alert from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington, Douglas Craig Parsley was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge on March 2, 2022.

Court documents show that he tried to photograph a naled toddler who he was babysitting while the child’s mother was at work.

This case began to unravel after an Internet Crimes Against Children (“ICAC”) Task Force Officer arrested someone attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor in 2019.

They found that this individual had some kind of contact with Parsley, which led them to execute a search warrant at his Yakima home.

There, officers seized Parsley’s electronics and discovered the photos. They also deducted that he used those images in online communications with other offenders.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref offered the following comments:

“It is a nightmare scenario for parents that a babysitter who is entrusted with the care of a small child would memorialize sexual images of that child and distribute them online. Mr. Parsley’s egregious conduct warrants every minute of the significant sentence imposed. The children of the Eastern District of Washington deserve to live in a safe and strong community just as their parents do. I am deeply grateful for the work of Homeland Security Investigations, our local and state partners, and the ICAC Task Force, which builds fortresses around our children all across the Nation. It is everyone’s job to protect children, and this case shows that we will work across state lines and follow every lead to do so.”

