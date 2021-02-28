GRANDVIEW, Wash. — A man is in the run after he was charged with two counts of child rape and a third count for child molestation in Yakima County.

Q13 Fox News’ David Rose, host of Washington’s Most Wanted, reports Grandview Police are asking for your help to find Sotero Rivera-Rivera.

He is 29 years old, 5’11″ and weighs 170 pounds.

Detectives are asking for any information on his location even if he has left the state. He may have fled to California but he will be arrested and brought back to Washington state if you know where he is staying.

Submit the information to Yakima County Crime Stoppers through the hotline at 1-800-248-9980 or text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can download the app for free. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to Sotero’s arrest.

