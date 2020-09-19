Child taken to hospital after getting hit by driver in Pasco

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Image courtesy of Pasco PD

An eight-year-old boy is left with minor injuries after being struck by a car Saturday afternoon, said Sgt. Rodrigo Pruneda, spokesman for the Pasco Police Department.

Officials responded to a call about a child being hit by a car outside of a yard sale at the 5100 block of Cleveland Ln just before 1 p.m.

Ofc. Cobb investigates a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. A young boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. #lookbothways #trafficstuff pic.twitter.com/cPJ929LMVL — Pasco Police Dept (@PascoPoliceDept) September 19, 2020

According to Pruneda, the boy ran into the street and was between two cars when the collision happened.

The boy was then transported to a local hospital, police said. They added that there were no signs of impairment with the driver of the vehicle.

Pasco PD also reminded the community to always look both ways before you cross the street.