Children missing since 2012 found safe in Coeur d’Alene

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two children who have been missing since 2012 have been found safe in Coeur d’Alene.

The U.S. Marshals Service located them on Friday and took their mother into custody.

According to the USMS, 48-year-old Segalit McRoberts was arrested on a warrant out of California. In the summer of 2012, McRoberts allegedly abducted her four children in Calabasas, California after a judge granted full custody of them to her ex-husband.

McRoberts and her new husband then disappeared with the children. They were 7, 9, 11 and 12 years old at the time.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office contacted the Marshals Service for assistance locating the children. Investigators in California and Idaho found information that McRoberts and the missing children were living in an RV park in Coeur d’Alene.

The Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, along with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, Idaho State Police and U.S. Border Patrol arrested McRoberts and rescued the missing children.

Two of the children were turned over to the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and the other two missing children, who are now 19 and 20 years old, were located and determined to be safe.