Chilly and partly cloudy skies Thursday morning, mild and cool afternoon…warmer for the weekend! -Briana

Very chilly this morning! Cool and partly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the 40s in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla. Then a big jump in temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow afternoon, highs jump about 10 degrees with upper 50s in store. Sunshine returns for the majority of the weekend. Even warmer. Highs in the 60s! Rain moves in Sunday night. Tracking mountain snow to finish the weekend and start off next week. Rain and 50s and low 60s Monday in the lower elevations. Rain will continue through the early part of next week.