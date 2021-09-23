Chilly morning temperatures Thursday, followed by a sunny and pleasant afternoon -Briana

A dry weekend forecast ahead with rain chances for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

by Briana Bermensolo

Dry and pleasant weather for the second day of fall. Clear skies to start the morning. Temperatures are chilly to start, with wind chills in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Make sure students have a light jacket for the bus stop.

Mild for your afternoon highs across the Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s to finish the work-week. Plenty of sunshine for the weekend ahead. Rain chances and cooler temperatures return next week.

