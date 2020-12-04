Chilly rain showers part of the weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Hitting the repeat button around the Tri-Cities into the foothills of the Blues today. Freezing fog and low clouds will stick around through the day today. Watch out for more icy spots for your commute to work. Starting off with temperatures in the upper 20’s with highs only climbing to near 30 degrees. But, the Yakima and Kittitas Valley today will enjoy more sunshine! Look for a nice warm-up into the low 40’s by afternoon.

An Air Stagnation Advisory has now been extended until 10AM Tuesday with poor air quality at times. Limit your time spent outside, and no outdoor burning during this time.

Staying quiet most of the day on Saturday with more fog and low clouds for parts of the Columbia Basin into the foothills. A weak system will move into the area late Saturday into Saturday night bringing chilly rain showers to the area. We might see a few wet snowflakes mixing in at times. Back to drier weather Sunday with even sunshine returning! Look for highs in the upper 30’s by afternoon. Next week, we will have a quiet and sunny day Monday with wet weather moving in Tuesday afternoon into the evening.