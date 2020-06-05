Chinook, Cayuse passes back open for season

David Mann by David Mann

MOUNT RAINIER – Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass reopened for the season Thursday, June 4.

State transportation officials are advising travelers to use caution near the Hells Crossing Campground area about 15 miles east of the Chinook Pass summit where portions of the highway have been damaged due to flooding. A repair project is planned this summer.

Both highways close during the winter because of high avalanche risk, poor road conditions, lack of snow storage and no emergency response services within close proximity.

WSDOT and the National Park Service collaborate each spring to reopen the highways. This process has been a shared responsibility for decades.

