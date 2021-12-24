Christmas Eve and Holiday Weekend Forecast

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Merry Christmas Eve and Happy Holiday! There are partly sunny skies for Tri-Cities and Yakima and mostly cloudy skies in Walla Walla today.

In the Tri-Cities, isolated showers after 10 a.m. are expected and partly sunny with a high of 46. The only time snow is expected in the Tri-Cities is around Sunday morning, but it’s a slim chance at 20% predicted so far.

In Yakima, scattered snow showers are expected before 11 a.m., and then they turn into a mix with rain towards the afternoon. There is a slight chance of snow showers for Christmas in Yakima, but you may see some light flurries at best.

In Walla Walla, scattered showers are expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a 20% chance of showers before 10 p.m. By the afternoon, snow levels are rising from 1600 feet to 2100 feet. Walla Walla can see some breezy conditions with wind gusts around 18 mph.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND GLANCE

TRI-CITIES

Friday

High of 46 degrees and low of 33 degrees.

Isolated showers after 10 a.m.

Partly Sunny with winds reaching 11 mph.

Mostly Cloudy in the evening.

Saturday (Christmas)

High near 33 degrees and low of 41 degrees.

Partly sunny skies in the day with clouds in the evening.

Winds reaching 11 mph.

Sunday

A high of 37 degrees and a low of 15 degrees.

Slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. (20% Chance)

Breezy conditions with winds 10 to 14 mph and gusts reaching a high of 24 mph.

YAKIMA

Friday

High of 39 degrees and low of 24 degrees.

Scattered snow showers before 11 a.m. with a chance of rain and snow mixture into the afternoon.

Partly sunny with calm winds and a cloudy evening.

Saturday (Christmas)

High of 37 degrees and low of 20 degrees.

Slight chance of showers after 11 a.m.

Partly sunny skies throughout the day.

30% chance of snow showers overnight before 5 a.m. with a cloudy evening and light winds.

Sunday

High of 31 degrees and low of 12 degrees.

30% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m.

Partly sunny skies will turn mostly cloudy by the evening.

WALLA WALLA

Friday

High of 43 degrees and low of 32 degrees.

Scattered showers mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and a slight chance of showers before 10 p.m.

The snow level rises in the afternoon from 1600 feet to 2100 feet.

Mostly cloudy throughout the day, with winds around 13 mph and wind gusts reaching 18 mph.

Saturday (Christmas)

High of 42 degrees and low of 29 degrees.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 10 a.m.

Winds throughout the day will be 7 to 13 mph.

40% chance of snow showers in the evening.

Sunday

High of 35 degrees and low of 15 degrees.

50% chance of snow showers before 4 p.m. with new snow accumulation of less than a half-inch. Before 10 p.m., the chances of snow decrease to 30%.

Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day and into the evening.

SNOW CHANCES DURING THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND (National Weather Service)

Today for the holiday through Sunday, we will experience a wave of winter systems moving through, which means we can expect a chance of showers throughout the weekend periodically. Chances of a white Christmas in the lower levels of the Columbia Basin and slim to none.

We can see heavy snow to the Oregon Cascades, where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Christmas morning (Saturday), and the National Weather Service says it’s possible the warning may be extended.

The Winter Storm Warning for the WA Cascade east slopes will be downgraded to an advisory in effect until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Columbia Basin snow levels will be around 500-1000 feet on Christmas night (Saturday) with little to no snow. According to the National Weather Service, an additional 1-3 inches are forecast on Christmas night, but heavy snow is possible along the Central OR Cascades, including Mt. Bachelor.

IMPORTANT: DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED NEXT WEEK

Starting Sunday night, we will see below-freezing temperatures with overnight lows moving into single digits for parts of the Columbia Basin. The National Weather Service also reports wind chills below zero will be possible.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WARNING: With this extreme cold, frostbite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.

