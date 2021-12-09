Christmas Trucks illuminate the Kennewick roads on Thursday night

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Lower Valley Christmas Trucks, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Gear up for some holiday wonder as the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks cruise through the Tri-Cities for your family-friendly delight on Thursday night!

That’s right—the Christmas Trucks are making their annual visit to Kennewick on Thursday, December 9, 2021. This group of festive truckers brighten up the roads across Eastern Washington each December to spread holiday cheer for children and adults alike.

This year, the trucks will embark from West Kennewick Avenue at 6:00 p.m. and will cruise around town without a specific route for roughly two hours. They say to keep your eyes and ears peeled for a chance to see their parade of masterfully-decorated trucks with themed color patterns and designs.

Via social media, the Lower Valley Christmas Truck Drivers suggest that you park anywhere between S. Morain St and Highway 395 on W Kennewick Ave to catch a glimpse of the show.

Otherwise, you can see the trucks in Old Downtown Kennewick from N Dayton St to N Washington St during Thursday evening’s festivities.

Once the clock strikes 8:00 p.m., the trucks will park at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams; located off Highway 395.

By this point, the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks have ingrained themselves in the holiday season across Eastern Washington—but they only come out for one night per year. Be sure to catch the display on Thursday night!

