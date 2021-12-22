Christmas Trucks make their final stop of the holiday season in Pasco tonight

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Lower Valley Christmas Trucks, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Making their final stop of the holiday season, the Mid-Columbia’s beloved Christmas Trucks are cruising through Pasco after sundown on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Another season has come and gone for the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks; a festive group of truck drivers who illuminate the streets of South/Central Washington to spread festive cheer every December. While the trucks don’t always stick to a set route, they always make good on their promise to visit certain community staples during their trips through each neighborhood.

Tonight, the Christmas Trucks will embark on their journey from the Goodwill in Pasco, located at 3521 W Court St. They’ll begin on W Court and proceed along Highway 395 to N 4th Ave beginning at 6:00 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Lower Valley Christmas Trucks set to tour Richland on Tuesday night

For roughly two hours, the trucks will meander around Pasco, illuminating the night with colorful Christmas lights and holiday music that’s sure to draw your attention. Keep your eyes and ears peeled—they might even ride past your house tonight!

WATCH: Richland Church brings back Live Nativity Scene for 2021

At the conclusion of their route—around 8:00 p.m. tonight—the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks will settle down in the Target parking lot at 2941 Queensgate Drive in Richland (off Duportail St) to conclude another magnificent holiday season.

The trucks have already visited a wide range of Mid-Columbia neighborhoods including Kennewick, Richland, Walla Walla, Granger, Wapato, Mabton, Moxee, Sunnyside, Grandview and beyond!

Keep in mind that these trucks aren’t built for harsh weather conditions, so they may have to reschedule or postpone if harsh weather conditions prevail. However, that isn’t likely to be the case on Wednesday night.

HOLIDAY HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Map made by Tri-Cities parent showcases the top holiday light displays

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.