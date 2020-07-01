Christopher Columbus statue vandalized outside Walla Walla County courthouse

David Mann

Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A Christopher Columbus statue outside the Walla Walla County courthouse was vandalized with spray paint late Tuesday night.

The words “stolen land” and “genocide” were written at the base of the statue, which is located at 315 W Main St in downtown Walla Walla. The statue is more than 100 years old.

A surveillance camera showed one possible suspect approaching the statue at about 11:55 p.m. Investigators are in the process of reviewing more surveillance footage.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

