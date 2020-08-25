Church provides safe study spot for middle schoolers

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

WALLA WALLA, Wash.— With COVID-19 sending most students to virtual classrooms this year, finding safe study spaces is challenging.

That’s why Blue Mountain Community Church in Walla Walla is stepping in, offering space for up to 50 middle schoolers.

“We have the space,” said Children’s Ministry Director Sara Mahan. “We have our own middle schoolers that we need to serve but we’re opening this to the whole community, it’s open citywide and to College Place and we just want to serve as many middle schoolers as we can.”

Both volunteers and students will have to wear masks, and a crew will frequently sanitize areas.

Kids will also be split up into groups so their exposure to others is limited.

Students will check in and out every day using a system called Kid Check, something the church already uses for youth groups. Background checked volunteers will also be available to help tutor and monitor the kids.

If you’re interested in signing up a student or becoming a volunteer, visit their site or contact the church.

They will also host an open house this Friday, Aug. 28 from noon to 1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. for interested families.

