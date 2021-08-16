Cigarette costs Walla Walla homeowner $70,000 in fire damages

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters converged on a home after reports of a residential structure fire located between Garrison Middle School and Lincoln High School on Friday, August 13 at 9:51 p.m. Authorities say that the fire, which was caused by improper disposal of a cigarette butt, resulted in extensive damage to the structure and its contents.

According to a press release from the Walla Walla Fire Department, crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to the home on the 200-block of W Maple St on Friday night. They received a tip that the home was not evacuated as one individual remained inside to combat the fire themselves.

Authorities arrived on the scene and confirmed that all residents had evacuated the home. They were outside of the home dumping water on an ignited sofa on the front porch of the residence. Firefighters cleared the scene of residents and began an aggressive attack on the fire, entering the home and working to extinguish the flames before it was too late.

Teams keyed in on separate parts of the home and attic which suffered the most fire damage. Their aggressive firefighting efforts took place for approximately 25-30 minutes before the fire was deemed extinguished around 10:15 p.m. However, the extensive damage sustained by the home had severe consequences on the interior of the home and the residents’ belongings.

Authorities estimate that $70,000 worth of personal belongings were damaged in the fire.

An investigation by WWFD officials determined that the fire was caused by the improper disposal of a cigarette. If you are going to smoke inside your home, please express caution as this unfortunate occurrence could take place in anyone’s home if they aren’t careful.

No firefighters or occupants suffered injuries in the containment efforts.

