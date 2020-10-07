Cigarette sparks fire on balcony at Kennewick senior living home

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A lit cigarette sparked a small fire at a three-story senior living home on West Grandridge Boulevard near West Quinault Drive early Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived at Solstice Senior Living just before 4 a.m. and saw a small amount of flames coming from a third-floor balcony, which apparently triggered an exterior fire sprinkler, the Kennewick Fire Department reported.

Crews quickly put out the fire on the balcony before it spread to the inside of the building. The apartment where the fire started, along with “numerous adjoining apartments,” were occupied at the time, but thankfully there were no injuries,” fire officials said.

Fire investigators determined that someone started the fire by improperly extinguishing it in potting soil.

KFD said although the fire was unintentional, these types of fires are completely preventable. The fire department encourages smokers to exercise better judgement and be careful when discarding of their cigarettes.