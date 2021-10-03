Citizens help KPD catch hit and run suspect in Walmart parking lot

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) responded to a hit and run call Saturday evening at the Kennewick Walmart. The suspect has been booked into the Benton County jail.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 2nd at approximately 7:39 p.m., according to KPD. A Walmart customer was walking out of the grocery side exit when they were struck by a car in the crosswalk.

The victim suffered a head injury, and was transported to Trios Hospital. Their condition and extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene on foot, but three to four bystanders followed. The suspect was caught by citizens, and KPD took over as they arrived on scene.

The driver has since been booked into Benton County jail for a felony hit and run.

No names have been released at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

MORE FROM THE YAKTRINEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.