City in Washington state won’t recognize governor’s new COVID-19 restrictions

MOSSYROCK, Wash. – A small town in Lewis County is still allowing indoor dining despite Gov. Jay Inslee’s new restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19, according to Q13 Fox.

The Mossyrock council voted on Nov. 18 to allow businesses to continue operating as they were before the governor’s latest order until “sufficient COVID-19 information and data is presented to the City that establishes a state of emergency exists within the City.”

The ordinance, however, does not shield restaurants from facing citations or fines from the state for violating the new restrictions.

Council members said they voted in favor of the ordinance because they believe the town of about 800 people has far fewer cases than other areas and shouldn’t be held to the same restrictions as bigger cities with higher caseloads.

Because Covid-19 case data isn’t broken down by towns, it’s unclear if Mossyrock has far fewer cases – or any at all. But Lewis County is seeing an uptick in cases like almost every other county in Washington and across the country.

As of Wednesday (Dec. 2), Lewis County has reported 1,245 cases, 81 hospitalizations and 17 deaths, according to the state Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard.