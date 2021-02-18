City of Hermiston to receive $250,000 loan to rebuild playground destroyed by fire















HERMISTON, Ore. — Nearly two years after a massive fire severely damaged Funland Playground in Hermiston, the city is receiving $250,000 in federal funding to help rebuild.

On Thursday, Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced the city would be receiving the federal funding for the playground.

In May 2019, Funland Playground in Hermiston’s Butte Park sustained significant damage after a massive fire.

Larry Fetter, Parks and Recreation Director with the City of Hermiston, told KAPP-KVEW over a million dollars has been raised from private donations to rebuild the playground. Fetter also said the $250,000 in federal funds is a loan that must be paid back to the U.S Department of Agriculture.

Senator Ron Wyden says he’s proud to help restore a beloved playground.

“In challenging times like these, it’s more important than ever to invest in public playgrounds because they provide safe, fun gathering places for families and friends to enjoy the outdoors free of charge,” said Wyden.

Fetter told KAPP-KVEW they plan to open to playground around Memorial Day this year.