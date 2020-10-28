City of Kennewick crews to clean up Zintel Canyon starting Wednesday

Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Vegetation control work will take place in Zintel Canyon starting Wednesday.

The Spirit of America Trail will be closed between the trail head at West 7th Avenue and West 15th Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The trail portion from West 15th Avenue to West 27th Avenue will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Residents are asked to avoid those areas during that time.

In 2018, 10 fires sparked at Zintel Canyon, and the city has been working to keep the canyon clear of brush, trash and other debris.