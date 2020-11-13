City of Naches employee driving pickup strikes, kills man on motorized scooter

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – A 65-year-old man on a motorized scooter was hit and killed by a City of Naches-employed driver on Thursday.

According to Deputy Scot Swallow with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:40 p.m. deputies and firefighters were sent to the emergency at the intersection of Sinclair Avenue and East 2nd Street.

Investigators say the 65-year-old Naches man was using the motorized scooter when he “turned into the path of a City of Naches pickup being driven by a 45-year-old male city employee.”

Severely injured, the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died.

Yakima deputies will not release the identities of the victim or the driver until family members have been notified.

