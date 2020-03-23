City of Pasco closes more facilities, including City Hall, in response to COVID-19
PASCO, Wash. – The City of Pasco is closing more facilities, including City Hall, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Monday, March 23 through at least Tuesday March 31 these facilities are closed:
- All parks shelters and bathrooms
- Cemetery Office
- City Hall
- Fire Administration Building
- Fire Stations
- First Avenue Center
- Martin Luther King Center
- Pasco Municipal Court Public Windows
- Pasco Police Community Services Building
- Public Works Operations and Plants
These facilities are still open:
- Downtown Post Office
- Pasco Intermodal Station (Bus/Train Depot) – Ticketed passengers only
- Animal Shelter
Most city business will be done over the phone and online for now. Here is a list of phone numbers for city services:
- Customer Service/Utility Billing: (509) 545-3488
- Permits, Building/Engineering Inspection Services, Development Services, and Licensing information: (509) 543-5726
- Parks and Recreation: (509) 545-3456
- Municipal Court: (509) 545-3491
- City View Cemetery: (509) 545-3460
- Public Records Request/Claims for Damages: (509) 544-3096
- Police non-emergency assistance: (509) 545-3421 (Business Hours); After hours (509) 628-0333
- Non-emergency fire assistance: (509) 628-0333
- Other questions? Call City Hall: (509) 545-3488
The March 23 Pasco City Council meeting will take place as scheduled and council chambers will be open for the public, but seating is “extremely limited.”
Residents are asked to view the meeting online via Facebook or YouTube, or PSC-TV Channel 191.