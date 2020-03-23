City of Pasco closes more facilities, including City Hall, in response to COVID-19

PASCO, Wash. – The City of Pasco is closing more facilities, including City Hall, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, March 23 through at least Tuesday March 31 these facilities are closed:

All parks shelters and bathrooms

Cemetery Office

City Hall

Fire Administration Building

Fire Stations

First Avenue Center

Martin Luther King Center

Pasco Municipal Court Public Windows

Pasco Police Community Services Building

Public Works Operations and Plants

These facilities are still open:

Downtown Post Office

Pasco Intermodal Station (Bus/Train Depot) – Ticketed passengers only

Animal Shelter

Most city business will be done over the phone and online for now. Here is a list of phone numbers for city services:

Customer Service/Utility Billing: (509) 545-3488

Permits, Building/Engineering Inspection Services, Development Services, and Licensing information: (509) 543-5726

Parks and Recreation: (509) 545-3456

Municipal Court: (509) 545-3491

City View Cemetery: (509) 545-3460

Public Records Request/Claims for Damages: (509) 544-3096

Police non-emergency assistance: (509) 545-3421 (Business Hours); After hours (509) 628-0333

Non-emergency fire assistance: (509) 628-0333

Other questions? Call City Hall: (509) 545-3488

The March 23 Pasco City Council meeting will take place as scheduled and council chambers will be open for the public, but seating is “extremely limited.”

Residents are asked to view the meeting online via Facebook or YouTube, or PSC-TV Channel 191.

