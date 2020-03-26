City of Pasco closing all playgrounds amid Gov. Inslee’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco city officials are closing all playground equipment and structures at all parks and open space areas.

They said it’s in accordance with Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order to limit groups of people. However, officials are not closing the parks themselves.

“The community can enjoy the outdoors in groups of less than ten people with proper social distancing measures taken into account,” the City of Pasco said. “The City asks residents to please respect the boundaries put up by caution tape, and stay healthy and safe.”

The closure will last through the governor’s order.

