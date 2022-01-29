City of Pasco distributes thousands of masks to the community

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — In coordination with Franklin County Emergency Management (FCEM), the City of Pasco has passed out thousands of masks to the community on Friday.

The event was hosted at Pasco City Hall, where staff members distributed one pack of KN-90 or N95 masks to each household. More than 800 households received masks today.

“With cases on the rise, it’s very important to use to continues providing what we can to our community,” said Angela Pashon, Senior Management Analyst with the City of Pasco. “We’ve clearly seen this morning there’s still a very big need.”

RELATED: The CDC updated its masks guidelines. What to know about the ‘highest level of protection’

Around 13,000 KN-90 masks were handed to the City of Pasco by FCEM on Friday morning. Then, with increased demand at the two-hour event, FCEM delivered an additional 10,000 N90 masks.

“If we do [have leftover masks] we’re going to be partnering with the Tri-City Hispanic Chamber with their vaccination clinics they do every Saturday and Sunday,” Pashon said.

City officials are also planning more distribution events in the future. As shipments arrive, they’ll coordinate with local community organizations to reach more residents.

RELATED: Benton County distributes free KN-90 masks as cases rise

“We do know there’s maybe a need for a weekend event,” Pashon said. “People are obviously working on weekdays, so we’re just continuously learning and figuring out where the needs are and where we can partner with.”

Wearing a high-filtration mask has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as a key tool in limiting the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Recently, Washington state Governor Jay Inslee announced 10 million masks would be distributed statewide.

“[The masks] are continuing to stop the spread, so please keep wearing them,” Pashon said.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.