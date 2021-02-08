City of Pasco launches “AskPasco” App

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Photo Credit: City of Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — By launching a brand new app on the Apple App Store and Google Play, the City of Pasco hopes to build a stronger connection with its residents.

On Monday, February 8, 2021, the City of Pasco announced the “AskPasco” app will be released to connect with community members and streamline information about the region. The app was implemented to help residents of Pasco connect with city services directly from their smartphones.

City Manager Dave Zabell made the following statements about the app’s launch:

“The AskPasco app will help the City better provide services in an efficient manner,” Zabell said. “We hope the community takes advantage of this new tool and utilize its many features.”

RELATED: New proposal sent to Gov. Inslee to reopen the Tri-Cities

There is a lot of functionality available on the “AskPasco” app. Using it, Pascoans can pay their utility bills, submit non-emergency requests for services, report public issues and more. The app can also connect users with information about the Parks and Recreation department.

According to the press release, a desktop version of the app will also become available for those who wish to use it but don’t have sufficient mobile devices or a tablet to operate the app. A link to the mobile version of the app is available here.

The app also takes Pasco’s heavy Latinx/Hispanic identity into account. Anyone who has Spanish set as their primary language on their device will find that “AskPasco” translates all of the English text into Spanish automatically.

RELATED: New vaccine hotline helps seniors fill out their eligibility form

These instructions were provided by the City of Pasco on how to request services or report a public issue using the app:

Launch the app on your mobile phone

Click “Requests” on the home screen

Select your report type

Drop a pin where the issue is located or type in an address

Provide additional details (the more info, the better)

Add pictures, videos, or audio to the request

Select submit

Check your email or the request message center for an update

Next time you drive over a pothole in Pasco, remember that you can report it to the City using this app!

RELATED: Former students of Pasco High mourn loss of beloved teacher, vow to continue his legacy

RELATED: Dozens of Washington Potato Company employees permanently laid off following massive facility fire

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.