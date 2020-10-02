City of Pasco supports teen headed to risky surgery

PASCO, Wash. – It’s been a long eight years for 16-year-old Landen Schroeder. In 2012, Schroeder was a medical mystery. His mother, Amy Semmern discovered that Landen’s left eye was protruding which left doctors scratching their heads. As a young kid, Landen had to travel across Washington and California to meet with specialists.

“They weren’t sure exactly what it was,” Amy said.

At first, the protrusion wasn’t too noticeable, but still, the mother was insistent that something wasn’t right.

“We had went to several doctors that had told us it was nothing,” Landen recalled.

After exams, tests and an MRI, doctors determined Landen had a meningioma growing behind his left eye, causing it to protrude. Doctors told Landen and his mother, this condition was extremely rare; it’s believed there are only eight, documented cases of the mass growing in the front of the face.

“Meningioma usually form in the brain,” Amy explained.

The years that followed were filled with two surgeries, to remove the mass, but when doctors went in, they were only able to remove 25 percent.

Now that Landen is older, they’re afraid his eyesight is at risk.

“We found out it was starting to go up into my brain into my sinus cavity into my other eye,” he said.

The 16-year-old is preparing for a full-frontal craniotomy; Landen said doctors will go in to remove as much of the meningioma as they can. While he’s under, a reconstructive surgeon will also work to restore the look of Landen’s left eye.

The mother and son said, it’s made the family even closer and more appreciative of every moment. Still, it doesn’t take away the fears that Amy has for her son’s surgery.

“It’s overwhelming he’s a really good kid he has a lot of good friends and it’s hard. I wish he didn’t have to go through this,” she said.

Landen said the surgery could last anywhere from six to 12 hours, and the biggest risk, is losing his eyesight.

“Going into surgery you don’t know what the outcome is when you wake up you don’t know if you’re gonna be able to see,” Landen said.

It’s a scary thought, but with the love and support of his family, Landen is positive that he can power through.

“Never give up, at the end of the day all you need is your family,” he said.

“Be kind to one another, you never know what someone else is going through you never never do,” Amy added.

After learning about Landen’s story, a ‘Desert Kustoms Car Club’ decided to step in and support the family.

On Sunday, they’ll host a parade send-off for Landen. If you have a classic car or just want to participate, people will meet in the back parking lot of Chiawana High School at 2:00 PM followed by a drive-by celebration at Landen’s home. They are also selling t-shirts; the proceeds go towards Landen and his family’s journey.