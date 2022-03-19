City of Pasco to host community discussion for the future of the downtown area

PASCO, Wash. — The city of Pasco is hosting a public discussion regarding the future of the downtown area and the Lewis St. Overpass and they’re asking you for input.

Officials said with the recent completion of Peanut’s Park and the Pasco Farmer’s Market, it’s a great time for the community to discuss their ideal future for the downtown area.

“It is critical that our downtown’s not only got focus when there’s a master planning effort but that there’s always a continued and consistent emphasis on providing the necessary resources,” said Jacob Gonzalez, the city’s planning manager. “The projects are here to serve the community so it is in our best interest obviously for everybody’s best interest, to make sure that the input we receive represents not only the stakeholders’ interest from the surrounding businesses and the businesses that have been there for quite some time but certainly the general members of the public.”

The presentation will be held Tuesday, March 22 at Salon Monte Carlo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials said anyone is welcome to join.

