City of Pasco to host free KN90 mask giveaway on Saturday

PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco is gearing up for another free KN90 mask giveaway this upcoming weekend.

It will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon or until out, at the Columbia Basin College campus.

There will be a one pack (25 masks) per vehicle/household limit, a news release said.

The city is also working with Franklin County Emergency Management with assistance from the Pasco Kiwanis Club.

For more information on the giveaway, officials recommend calling 509-543-5794.

