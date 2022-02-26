City of Pasco to host second virtual workshop for Broadmoor, I-182 interchange project

PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco is hosting their second public virtual workshop for the Broadmoor Interchange Project and they’re asking for your input.

According to a news release, the community is invited to join a presentation on project’s process, followed by a question and answer session.

The workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.

