City of Pasco to host second virtual workshop for Broadmoor, I-182 interchange project
PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco is hosting their second public virtual workshop for the Broadmoor Interchange Project and they’re asking for your input.
According to a news release, the community is invited to join a presentation on project’s process, followed by a question and answer session.
The workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.
To register for the event, click here.
To watch the first workshop held in November, click here.
For more information, click here.
