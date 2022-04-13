City of Pasco to purchase Thunderbird Motel and transform the lot

by Madeleine Hagen

PASCO, Wash. — In just the first few months of 2022, Pasco city officials said police have been called to the Thunderbird Motel at least 300 times.

“There’s no denying that there’s been some issues associated with the Thunderbird, statistics back that up,” City Manager Dave Zabell said.

RELATED: Police called near Thunderbird Motel, stand-off follows

Although that’s only a part of the issue, Zabell said as Pasco’s downtown districts get busier with revitalization and more businesses, they’re in need of additional parking.

“We wanted parking in close proximity to the park itself. With the re-visioning and rehabilitation of the park, we’re already getting a lot more demand for its use and we need parking to support it,” Zabell said they lost about 60 off-street spots when they renovated Peanuts Park.

Zabell said two years ago, they started looking for property that would allow them to create more parking, but they were met with unwilling sellers or high prices.

The Thunderbird Motel, however, met their criteria and the seller was willing to meet with them. The city will purchase it for $1.2 million dollars.

“We found a willing seller of a structure that’s past its useful life and really isn’t feasible to renovate. Probably see that happen early summer – early to mid summer, and then reshape that property into a public parking lot,” he said.

The City is also aware that many people use the Thunderbird for low-income housing.

Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez said they’re working with community entities to help those people transition into stable housing.

Zabell hopes this project, along with other improvements in the area will cut down on criminal activity.

“Lighting, crowds, people being around and the vibrancy. I would say we’re probably going to see a little less of that type of activity downtown.”

Zabell said there is not a timeline on the parking lot construction yet.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.