City of Pasco wants you to help select films for ‘Music & Movies in the Park’ this Summer
PASCO, Wash. — As the sun comes out and the seasons change, people across the Tri-Cities are beginning to prepare for a summer filled with fun. With that in mind, the City of Pasco is asking for community members’ input for a beloved annual summertime tradition: Movies in the park!
A survey from the City of Pasco has been sent to community members to help select which films they’d like featured in the ‘Music & Movies in the Park’ event series. Only two simple questions are posed with more than 25 options to choose from.
The first question is ‘Which 3 movies released over the last 3 years would you like to see during summer 2022?’ Keep in mind that since this is a public event with families encouraged to visit, almost all of the options are family-friendly.
Your options, which include an Other tab where you can fill in your own answer, are as follows:
- Encanto
- The Croods: A New Age
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Jungle Cruise
- American Underdog
- sing 2
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Run Away
- Paw Patrol: The Movie
-
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Luca
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Incredibles 2
The next tab is one where teenagers and adults will get to pick from movies that their younger loved ones may not have seen yet: ‘If we show an older movie, which 2 movies would be your top picks?’ The options are as follows:
- Instructions Not Included
- The Land Before Time
- An American Tail
- Big Hero 6
- Remember The Titans
- Instant Family
- Rudy
- The Muppet Movie
- Mary Poppins
- Three Amigos
- Megamind
- Brave
- Tangled
If you are interested in filling out the survey, click here or scan the QR Code below.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Kennewick Police report a Cougar sighting in the Tri-Cities
- Navy aircraft safely make emergency landing at Yakima Air Terminal
- WSP investigates multiple car crash in Pasco; ‘responsible driver’ fled the scene
- Meet pickleball: WA’s official sport is a mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton
- Final baby born at near 70-year-old Trios hospital campus before moving to new facility
READ: Kennewick law enforcement responds to ‘hero’ 8-year-old who called 9-11 for dad
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.