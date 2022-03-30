PASCO, Wash. — As the sun comes out and the seasons change, people across the Tri-Cities are beginning to prepare for a summer filled with fun. With that in mind, the City of Pasco is asking for community members’ input for a beloved annual summertime tradition: Movies in the park!

A survey from the City of Pasco has been sent to community members to help select which films they’d like featured in the ‘Music & Movies in the Park’ event series. Only two simple questions are posed with more than 25 options to choose from.

The first question is ‘Which 3 movies released over the last 3 years would you like to see during summer 2022?’ Keep in mind that since this is a public event with families encouraged to visit, almost all of the options are family-friendly.

Your options, which include an Other tab where you can fill in your own answer, are as follows:

Encanto

The Croods: A New Age

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jungle Cruise

American Underdog

sing 2

Peter Rabbit 2: The Run Away

Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Luca

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Incredibles 2

The next tab is one where teenagers and adults will get to pick from movies that their younger loved ones may not have seen yet: ‘If we show an older movie, which 2 movies would be your top picks?’ The options are as follows:

Instructions Not Included

The Land Before Time

An American Tail

Big Hero 6

Remember The Titans

Instant Family

Rudy

The Muppet Movie

Mary Poppins

Three Amigos

Megamind

Brave

Tangled

If you are interested in filling out the survey, click here or scan the QR Code below.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Kennewick law enforcement responds to ‘hero’ 8-year-old who called 9-11 for dad