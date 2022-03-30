City of Pasco wants you to help select films for ‘Music & Movies in the Park’ this Summer

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — As the sun comes out and the seasons change, people across the Tri-Cities are beginning to prepare for a summer filled with fun. With that in mind, the City of Pasco is asking for community members’ input for a beloved annual summertime tradition: Movies in the park!

A survey from the City of Pasco has been sent to community members to help select which films they’d like featured in the  ‘Music & Movies in the Park’ event series. Only two simple questions are posed with more than 25 options to choose from.

The first question is ‘Which 3 movies released over the last 3 years would you like to see during summer 2022?’ Keep in mind that since this is a public event with families encouraged to visit, almost all of the options are family-friendly.

Your options, which include an Other tab where you can fill in your own answer, are as follows:

  • Encanto
  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • Jungle Cruise
  • American Underdog
  • sing 2
  • Peter Rabbit 2: The Run Away
  • Paw Patrol: The Movie
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Luca
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife
  • Incredibles 2

The next tab is one where teenagers and adults will get to pick from movies that their younger loved ones may not have seen yet: ‘If we show an older movie, which 2 movies would be your top picks?’ The options are as follows:

  • Instructions Not Included
  • The Land Before Time
  • An American Tail
  • Big Hero 6
  • Remember The Titans
  • Instant Family
  • Rudy
  • The Muppet Movie
  • Mary Poppins
  • Three Amigos
  • Megamind
  • Brave
  • Tangled

If you are interested in filling out the survey, click here or scan the QR Code below.

Pasco

(Image via Pasco Recreation Services)

