City of Richland announces updated closures from COVID-19

RICHLAND, Wash.– In accordance with Governor Inslee’s emergency proclamation regarding the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and guidance issued by the President of the United States on March 15, 2020, the City of Richland announces the following:

Facility Closures :

Richland Community Center – 500 Amon Drive

Effective March 17, 2020, and continuing for a minimum of two weeks, the Richland Community Center will close to public admittance. Meals on Wheels will operate on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for meal pick-up only. No meal service will be available onsite.

In addition, all programming scheduled at the Richland Community Center has been cancelled until further notice. This includes city-led or private classes, events and programs. City events previously scheduled in April, including Mr. Bunny, I Love My Park, Spring Flag Football and Pop-Up Play Day, are cancelled.

Please note that full refunds for programs that have not yet begun are now in process. Pro-rated refunds will be made for programs that have already started and are now cancelled. Please contact the Richland Community Center at (509) 942-7529 with questions regarding programming.

Park Restrooms and Comfort Stations

Due to increased vandalism and theft, all restroom facilities in City parks will be closed until further notice.

Facility Partial Closure/Limited Access :

Richland Public Library – 955 Northgate

Effective March 17, 2020, and continuing for a minimum of two weeks, the Richland Public Library will partially close with limited access to the public. Staff will continue to service online and phone holds for books and other materials, which will be available for pick-up in the main lobby only. Hours for materials pick-up will be as follows:

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed.

These open hours are only to allow for pick-up of on-line/phone reservations. Due to the direction of Governor Inslee, library patrons are not allowed to congregate; access will be limited and monitored by city staff. The City asks for your patience while holds are processed. Please allow additional time for processing. You will receive notification when your order is ready for pick up.

The book return/drop box will remain open for your convenience.

In addition, the library is no longer taking reservations for meeting room spaces. The ability to reserve space in the Richland Public Library has been temporarily suspended.

The library has several available online resources. To learn more, please visit the Richland Public Library website at www.richland.lib.wa.us or call the Richland Public Library mainline at (509) 942-7454 to speak to a library representative.

Facilities at Normal Operation (subject to change; updates will be posted on the City website(s)):

City Hall – 625 Swift Blvd.: Richland City Hall will remain open at this time. However, residents are strongly encouraged to place utility payments in the drop box located on the southwest side of the building. Payments and requests for service can also be made online or over the phone at www.ci.richland.wa.us/myutilities or (509) 942-1104. Most submittals to the Planning and Building Divisions can be made electronically. Building inspections can be requested on-line. Most general land use and building questions can also be answered over the phone. Our Permit Technicians are available by phone to assist you. Please take advantage of this resource before coming to city hall. Please contact (509) 942-7794.

Landfill – 3102 Twin Bridges Road: The Landfill remains open during regularly scheduled hours.

Richland Police Department – 871 George Washington Way: The Richland Police Department remains open during normal office hours.



Facilities Remaining in Operation but Closed to the Public:

City Shops

Waste Treatment Plant

Water Treatment Plant

Richland Fire Stations

Benton County Emergency Services

For the safety of our community and our staff, citizens who are exhibiting symptoms of illness are strongly encouraged to refrain from entering any city facilities or visiting the landfill.

Facility Maintenance

City facilities remaining in operation will undergo routine cleaning efforts consistent with standards recommended by the CDC.

Municipal Meetings

The March 17, 2020 City Council meeting will continue as scheduled. However, limited seating is available based on social distancing requirements. Citizens are strongly encouraged to watch meetings live online on Charter Channel 192, on the City’s website at www.ci.richland.wa.us/cityviewtv, or on our YouTube channel. For the status of future municipal meeting schedules, please visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/agendas.

