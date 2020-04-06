City of Richland employee tests positive for coronavirus

RICHLAND, Wash. — An employee with the City of Richland has tested positive for COVID-19, the city’s communications manager Hollie Logan said Monday.

The employee was confirmed to have tested positive on Thursday, April 2.

“For privacy, we will not be releasing a name or any circumstances surrounding the diagnosis. Staff assigned to that department were notified,” Logan said.

Logan said appropriate measures were taken to thoroughly disinfect the environment this employee worked in. She said the City of Richland is also following CDC recommendations and working to keep employees safe.

The Benton-Franklin Health District is conducting investigations to better understand the progression of spread, track the origin and determine potential additional exposures through contact tracing.

