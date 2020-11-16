City of Richland extends deadline to apply for CARES Act funds

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland just extended the deadline to apply for CARES Act funding, and just in time.

Over the weekend, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the details of a 4-week shutdown, beginning Nov. 17.

In October 2020, Richland City Council approved the use of up to $700,000 of the City’s Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to provide utility billing relief to eligible Richland residents and businesses that have experienced economic hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Richland citizens and businesses can now apply for the funds until Nov. 29. Residents may qualify for financial assistance up to $1,000.

To figure out eligibility and apply for assistance visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/myutilities and select Utility Billing Coronavirus Relief. Contact customer service if you are unable to complete the online application.

Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and applied directly to your City of Richland utility account. Applicants will be notified of award status via email by Dec. 1.

Reach out to the City’s customer service with any questions through email or by calling (509) 942-1104, option 4.

Go to the City of Richland’s website for information on additional COVID relief resources.

