City of Richland holding ‘everything goes’ surplus sale this weekend

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Stock Photo

Items up for sale will include office furniture, shelving, tables and more. Everything must go, and no reasonable offer will be refused.

The 3-day sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 840 Northgate Drive in Richland between the Federal Building and the Knight Street Transit Center.