City of Richland opens new fire station 75 next to PNNL

by Margo Cady

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland opened up a new fire station in north Richland today. Dozens of people attended the ribbon cutting ceremony of the multi-million dollar project.

An additional $1.2 million was allocated for apparatus purchases. The new facility comes with a new ambulance and fire engine; both fully equipped.

“If you look around our community, both in Richland and the Tri-Cities, the growth feels exponential,” Fire Chief Tom Huntington said. “We needed to get an additional station in north Richland.”

While the station services areas around Hanford High School, Washington State University Tri-Cities, and Horn Rapids, it benefits the city as a whole.

“It adds additional depth not just in north Richland, but the trickle down of that depth into downtown and even into south Richland now,” Huntington said.

The new station brings an entire new crew of firefighters to the area. A FEMA grant helps bring a team of 12 that will work to man the station 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The grant covers the first three years of operation personnel costs.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.