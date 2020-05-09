City of Selah takes stand against Gov. Inslee’s stay home order

David Mann by David Mann

SELAH, Wash. — Selah Mayor Sherry Raymond issued a proclamation Friday declaring that city employees would not enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

“Those wishing to operate or patronize a business, to conduct or attend religious services, to use park facilities or to take action that was lawful prior to the Governor’s Proclamations, will not be harrassed, punished or investigated by any City of Selah employee,” the proclamation states.

The proclamation says Inslee’s order and “numerous” follow-up proclamations have caused “much confusion and much worry for residents and business owners in Selah,” and many have expressed doubts as to whether the order is constitutional.

The proclamation also says residents and business owners have become increasingly concerned that the order is now indefinite, and that the order will continue to ignore “inherent differences between sparsely populated areas and densely populated areas” in reference to spreading of the coronavirus.

According to Raymond, many residents have asked if the Selah Police Department is obligated to enforce the order.

In an effort to alleviate these concerns, the proclamation says the governor does not have legal authority to force city employees, including police officers, to take action against anyone.

The mayor said a state of emergency declared on March 13 in response to the pandemic remains in full effect, and city employees will take steps to prevent exposure to the virus. Residents are urged to do the same.

According to the most recent data, at least 1658 Yakima County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 57 of them have died.

Comments

comments