City of Selah under boil water advisory over E. coli detection

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Residents of Selah are advised to boil water before consuming it after E. coli was detected in one zone of the city’s public water system.

An advisory alert from the Yakima Health District confirms that their teams had their suspicions confirmed by scientists from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). While E. coli was only detected in one area, health officials say it may have seemed into other water system zones.

Under a boil water advisory, all residents and businesses are required to boil water to kill bacteria and other organisms before consuming water from the tap.

Health officials suggested the use of bottled water as an alternative for drinking, making ice, bursting teeth, washing dishes and preparing food. They will issue a follow-up notice when the order is lifted to inform the public of this development.

In the meanwhile, health leaders will implement a sampling plan to eventually isolate the source of contamination within the Selah water system. With this response in effect, they believe the boil water advisory could be lifted as early as December 11, 2021.

Symptoms of E. coli are similar to that of a severe stomach bug including stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Some infected people may experience a fever with most patients expected to recover within 5-to-7 days.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up could be issued if further details are announced.

