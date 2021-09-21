City of Walla Walla dispels rumor about vaccination requirement

by Dylan Carter

Screenshot of City Council Work Session 2021/09/20, Vimeo.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The City Council of Walla Walla is refuting an internet rumor claiming that city officials are planning to require residents to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to “do anything in the city of Walla Walla.”

The City issued a memo on Tuesday morning to firmly put an end to this false narrative. The memo clearly stated, “Simply put, this rumor is false.” Officials said that they have received a number of calls and emails about the rumor, which has been circulating parts of social media.

However, the City Council will hold a meeting on Wednesday with an item titled “Covid-19 Protocols Discussion.” This will be the public continuation of a conversation regarding state and federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements for Walla Walla city workers and first responders.

The presentation will include information on the vaccination rates of City employees. A recent mandate by President Joe Biden will require businesses with more than 100 employees to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for unvaccinated workers. Now, Walla Walla’s City Council is working to figure out how this will impact the city’s staff.

Under separate orders from Governor Jay Inslee, some sanitation workers and firefighters will be required to get vaccinated. The same applies to workers at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla County.

If you would like to watch the Monday work session that began this dialogue, click here. Skim to 1:35:53 for the section on vaccination protocols.

