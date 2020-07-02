City of Yakima encourages residents to create chalk art for Independence Day

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. —With the usual Fourth of July fireworks displays cancelled this year due to COVID-19, the City of Yakima is encouraging community members to celebrate using chalk art.

City officials said chalk art is a safe way for residents to enjoy Independence Day during the pandemic, as long as they follow social distancing and face mask directives.

“What we’re primarily encouraging people to do is use their own driveways, use the sidewalks that are near them,” city spokesperson Randy Beehler said. “We’re looking forward to the creativity of people. ”

Community members can post their creations on social media using #ChalkYakima.

